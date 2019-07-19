Here is how to avoid a hangover in the heat and enjoy an alcohol-free summer

Sunny weather can often bring boozy barbecues and visits to the beer garden - and result in a heavy hangover in the heat.

Yet warm weather, long days, and lots of outdoor events are all things we look forward to. So why not make the most of them hangover-free?

And you really don’t have to give up your social life in the process.

Here are some top tips for a non-drinking summer...

1. Find your new tipple

There are now lots of delicious virgin tipples that go far beyond a bottle of Britvic or can of fizzy pop.

“The new wave of low and no-alcohol drinks is just getting bigger and bigger,” says Laura Willoughby, co-founder of mindful drinking movement Club Soda. Willoughby, who has been teetotal for seven years, suggests trying new flavours to find the one that works for you - whether that’s zero-proof beers, non-alcoholic spirits or craft sodas. It’s also a good idea to get rid of the alcohol that’s in the house.

2. BYOM (That’s bring your own mocktails...)

Whip up a batch of grown-up, booze-free mocktails ahead of any events. “Not everyone wants to drink, but everyone wants to socialise and feel like they belong,” says Camille Vidal, founder of healthy hedonist platform La Maison Wellness (lamaisonwellness.com).

Her favourite drinks is a Zen Garden (Seedlip Garden 108, green tea, London Essence & Co White Peach and Jasmine, and cucumber to garnish) and Gingembre (Everleaf aperitif, Gimber ginger, honey water and London Essence & Co Ginger Beer). There are loads of recipe ideas on Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram.

3. Moderation rules for sunny days

Set some rules and stick to them. “Don’t drink until dinner,” says Willoughby. “A beer in the pub garden with lunch may sound like a great idea at the time, but with the summer heat it can really go to your head. Try making your first two drinks alcohol-free, so you can assess clearly whether you’re planning on a late night or whether you would rather be up early tomorrow and enjoy the good weather.”

If you’re simply looking to cut down your units, shandies are the perfect moderation drink for summer. Once you are halfway down your drink, top it up with another mixer. Alternating your alcoholic drinks with water is a good tip, and if you’re drinking, make sure it’s not on an empty stomach.

4. Tell friends that no means no

Pressure to drink from friends or others can make it hard to cut back or quit. You don’t have to apologise or give reasons about why you’re cutting back.

5. Find some booze-free hobbies

The good weather gives you loads more options that don’t revolve around drinking. Why not try something new with friends like paddleboarding, walking hidden trails, an outdoor theatre excursion or a last-minute weekend away somewhere quiet and remote?