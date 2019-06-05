Firefighters' three nations fundraiser for Doherty's Destiny

Two Garstang firefighters will be running up Britain’s highest mountains and getting on their bikes to raise funds for a special charity.

Chris Horner, Unit Manager at Garstang Fire Station and Samantha Stuart, a reservist at Garstang Fire Station are lending their support to a summer fundraiser for Cleveleys charity Doherty’s Destiny.

The 500 mile Three Peaks journey will take place over three days from July 13 and Chris said: “We’ll start from Snowdon(in Wales), getting there at about five or six am, run up Snowdon, back down and on our bikes by 8am and make our way to Scafell Fell (in Cumbria).”

After an overnight stop they plan to get up Scafell and then cycle to Scotland to tackle Ben Nevis on the third day.

Chris who lives with his wife and three children in Scorton and is also station manager at Springfield Fuels Ltd at Salwick, said: “We’re hoping to set a record - there isn’t a mixed team record, so we will get it if we finish.”

Samantha, who lives in Catterall with partner Dave, is a firefighter based at Blackpool fire station and a former trainer at Garstang Leisure Centre.They are hoping local residents will support their team’s efforts to raise £5,000.

The team has been sponsored by Chris Allen Garages in Poulton-Le-Fylde.

Doherty’s Destiny was set up in memory of teenager James Doherty who took his own life by his mum, Joanne.

The support group helps raise awareness of mental health issues in young people and those bereaved by suicide.

There will be two other opportunities to boost the charity’s funds. On Friday there will be a five-mile run on Blackpool beach starting at 6.45pm. Members of the public can join in for a donation of £3.00.

On June 29 the team taking the Three Peaks run and cycle challenge, including Bispham firefighters Peter Waywell and Phill Beard, 47, will be at Morrison’s supermarket in Cleveleys.

The fire service has provided them with special stationary bikes and they will be setting them up to see if they can cycle the equivalent of the full Peaks distance in a day with donations invited from shoppers.

For Chris, who is race director for the annual Garstang Gallop and Scorton’s Sherriff 10k, it will be a different kind of challenge. He has now represented Great Britain seven times in the last three years in European and international contests running and cycling, but he admitted that for this particular Three Peaks challenge endurance and stamina will be needed to continue day after day.

To donate see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/pete-waywell.