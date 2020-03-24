Council closes Lancashire beauty spots to help halt spread of coronavirus after visitors rush to the countryside

Lancashire County Council is closing some of the the region’s best-known beauty spots after Prime Minister Boris Johnson put the country on lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

People gathered in large numbers at the county’s most popular sites over the weekend and on Monday, raising concerns that vital government advice on social distancing is being ignored.

A woodland sculpture at Beacon Fell Country Park, one of the sites now closed by Lancashire County Council

Many of the county’s 83 countryside sites do not attract large numbers of visitors, however the council will now close popular venues including Beacon Fell, Crook O’ Lune, Condor Green, Spring Wood and Wycoller Country Park, among others.

County Councillor Geoff Driver CBE, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “I understand that people want to continue to get some fresh air and exercise, however it’s even more important at the present time that people don’t make unnecessary journeys, observe social distancing, and preferably stay at home.

“We would rather not have to prevent people from using our sites, but as many people are continuing to ignore the government advice on social distancing we feel we must now close them.

“Many of our smaller sites will continue to be accessible as there is no reasonable way to close them, however where possible we will close access to car parks, and post notices advising people of the government advice.

“The advice from government on why social distancing is essential is very clear and I would urge everyone to observe it to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and help to limit the consequences for everyone in our society.”

You can find out about impacts to services due to coronavirus at www.lancashire.gov.uk.