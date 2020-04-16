Coronavirus testing centre springs up at Preston's College

Work is underway to create a Covid-19 testing station at a city college.

The drive-thru facility will be housed on the main car park at Preston's College in Fulwood.

The already-taking-shape tented centre at the St Vincent's Road campus is just a stone's throw from the Royal Preston Hospital.

It is understood it will be used by NHS staff as part of the latest contingency plan to ensure staff can work wherever possible.

The college has been closed since March and grounds stand empty.

A spokesman for the college said: " The college car park, adjacent to St Vincent’s Road, is currently being prepared by the NHS to become as a coronavirus testing centre, initially for NHS staff only."

She added: "As the college campus is temporarily closed to learners and staff, we are supporting both the NHS and wider community as much as we can at this time."