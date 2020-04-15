Coronavirus in UK live blog: latest as care home residents and staff with symptoms will be tested and Trump freezes WHO funding Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in our live blog below We will be providing live updates until 6pm this evening. Uber driver Yasar Gorur wears personal protective equipment while cleaning his vehicle (Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images) Coronavirus in Lancashire: Number of cases in county approaching 2,000 Lancashire news Live: Taxi driver 'watched man die from coronavirus' | Preston Caribbean Carnival postponed | Rishi Sunak is confident the UK's economy will 'bounce back'