Coronavirus in the UK live blog: Half of all Covid-19 deaths happening in care homes, study finds As of 14 April, the number of worldwide coronavirus cases has neared 2 million (Photo: Shutterstock) Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak in our live blog below We will be providing live updates until 6pm this evening. Lancashire Live Covid-19 updates: Discarded gloves and masks spotted on the streets of Preston | North West's Nightingale hospital ready for first patients after just 14 days | Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK is not past the peak