Chancellor Rishi Sunak tells the self-employed they can claim grants worth thousands during the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic

New support for the self-employed has been announced by the Chancellor.

Rishi Sunak told a coronavirus Covid-19 press briefing this afternoon musicians, sound engineers, plumbers and technicians, taxi drivers, childminders, hairdressers, and others who work for themselves they can claim a grant worth 80 per cent of their profits, up to £2,500 per month.

Only those in self-employment with a tax return for 2019 will be able to apply, and other restrictions will be in place to prevent the system being abused, he said.

The taxman is working on the scheme, with people being contacted to fill in a form before the cash is paid into their bank account.

"You have not been forgotten. We will not let you behind. We all stand together," Mr Sunak said.

Mr Sunak urged all business chiefs to go online to businesssupport.gov.uk, especially before choosing to make staff redundant, to see what help is on offer.

More than 9,500 people have now been confirmed to have the virus in the UK, according to the latest set of official figures, which date back to 9am yesterday.

Tests are only done in hospital, however, and the true number is feared to be much higher.

There have been at least 463 deaths.

In Lancashire, 78 people have been diagnosed with the disease, plus eight in Blackpool.

