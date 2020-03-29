Bin collections: the latest information and guidance from Central Lancashire's councils

Councils across Central Lancashire are attempting to keep waste collections as normal as possible during the coronavirus crisis.

However, there are changes in some areas – as well as important new rules about disposing of waste from households where one or more people are self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms (see below).

Residents are being asked to follow guidelines about rubbish collections in their area

This is the current situation across the Lancashire Post area:

PRESTON

Both general waste and recycling collections are operating to their usual alternate week timetable. However, new bulky waste collections have been suspended until further notice – but the authority will attempt to honour existing appointments.

The paid-for garden waste collection service is also continuing, but will be kept under review depending on available resources.

Preston City Council leader Matthew Brown said: “We're working extremely hard to ensure our waste collection services continue to operate as normal and would like to thank residents who have taken the time to send messages of thanks to the crews.

“As more people heed the government’s advice to stay indoors and work at home, we have encountered some issues with parking where our refuse trucks have been unable to carry out collections. Please do what you can to help our teams get to your bin.

“A consequence of less people moving around the city is less litter and the litter bins not filling up as quickly as they usually would. So our great street cleaning teams are assisting the waste and recycling crews to keep on top of the collection schedules.

“Please continue to follow NHS advice on hand washing and remaining indoors to minimise the risk of spreading this virus and stay safe.”

If your usual bin collection has been missed, you can still report it via the usual method - www.preston.gov.uk/bins

SOUTH RIBBLE

General waste, general recycling, paper and cardboard and garden waste collections are all operating as normal at the moment.

However, bulky waste collections have been suspended for the time being.

The frequency of collections from on-street bins has been reduced now that the lockdown is in force. But the repositories are still in use for people who need them during the limited circumstances in which they are permitted to be outside.

A spokesperson for South Ribble Borough Council said: “If any changes are made to the council’s waste collection services, this will be communicated on the council’s website, Twitter page and Facebook page.”

CHORLEY

The fortnightly collections of general waste, general recyclable rubbish and garden waste – and monthly collections of paper and cardboard – have so far been unaffected by coronavirus crisis. But resdients are being asked to minimise their waste where possible.

However, as with most other areas, Chorley Council is not taking any new requests for bulky waste collections. The authority hopes to honour those which have been placed up until 6th April.

“Currently our household bin collections are operating as usual and we have a plan in place to ensure continuity of priority waste collections should we start to struggle with staff shortages during the Covid-19 crisis," said council leader Alistair Bradley.

"The volume of household waste may increase due residents being at home. It’s important residents continue to consider ways of minimising the amount of waste produced.

"We will continue to check on-street litter bins regularly and empty those that are visibly full. It’s important that people take responsibility for their litter when out and about under the current circumstances. We’ll be reviewing this service regularly and adjusting accordingly.

"We’ve had some nice messages from residents for our bin crews and we’d like to thank everyone for the care they are taking in cleaning their bins to make them safe for our team.”

WYRE

Wyre Council says that its main priority is to ensure that general grey bin waste continues to be collected as normal to avoid any environmental health issues.

The authority is also attempting to make its usual recycling collections, but warns that this may not always be possible – and asks that residents bring any uncollected recycling bins back onto their properties.

The subscription-based green waste collection service will be suspended from 30th March to allow staff to be redeployed. However, residents will be credited with any missed collections and are being told not to cancel their direct debits for the service.

New bulky waste collection requests will not be taken and existing appointments will be fulfilled only where staff do not have to enter a property.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “Our waste collection teams are working as hard as they can at the moment.

“However, your recycling collections may be affected and the position is changing daily. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this disruption as a result of the pandemic.

"We will make every effort to return to a normal service as soon as possible. We appreciate your co-operation in such difficult times and as with other key service personnel, we are doing our best to maintain services.

“Please remember that our staff and their families are affected as well.”

FYLDE

Fylde Council says that it is attempting to maintain normal general waste and recycling collections as far as possible.

Green waste collections will also continue, but subscribers to the service are advised that it may take longer than usual to despatch the green bin stickers to show that they have paid for the service for the new financial year starting in April. In those circumstances, waste collection staff will use in-cab technology to see whether a household has signed up and, if so, will collect their bin as normal.

All new bulky waste collection requests have been suspended.

A message on the authority’s website says: “Our operational staff are working hard to maintain waste collections wherever possible – however, this may change over the coming days/weeks due to the latest government advice on social distancing and self-isolating.

“Please be mindful of where your vehicle is parked on collection day to help our crews navigate an easy route. It would also be helpful if you could present your bin slightly earlier on collection day as we may need to readjust the rounds in line with available resources.

“It is more important than ever to ensure that rubbish bags are all securely tied and contained within the grey refuse bin to help prevent spills and protect our collections teams and the public. Please do not place any other bags of rubbish alongside your bin as these will not be taken by the crews.”

RIBBLE VALLEY

The weekly general waste and fortnightly recycling and garden waste collections are expected to continue as normal. However, white sack paper recycling collections have been suspended.

The authority has also appealed for considerate parking to allow refuse vehicles to gain access to streets while more people are staying at home during the current lockdown.

***IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR HOUSEHIOLDS WITH SUSPECTED CORONAVIRUS (ALL AREAS)***

Residents who are self-isolating because of suspected coronavirus are being urged to follow new rules about how to dispose of their household rubbish.

They are aimed at people in self-isolation because one or more members of the household are displaying Covid-19 symptoms – a new, persistent cough and/or high temperature.

The measures are based on the latest guidance issued by the government which affects how and – crucially – when rubbish is disposed of.

This is what residents in Central Lancashire are being told to do:

***Household waste must be put in a plastic rubbish bag and tied when full.

***The plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied.

***No waste should be put in any bin less than three days before the bin is due to be collected.

***If you have a rubbish bag that needs to go in your bin less than three days before collection, please store it in a suitable and secure place until the bin has been collected. Then place the bag in the bin ready for the next collection.

***Do not store rubbish bags in communal areas or on the street. Once the household’s isolation has come to an end, waste collection can resume as normal.

***Do not take this waste to your local Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

***It is more important than ever to ensure that recycling is clean and dry and that rubbish bags are all securely tied to help prevent spills and protect collection teams and the public.

The measures are to ensure that if the virus is present on bin bags, there is sufficient time for it to die before the councils’ waste teams handle it. It is thought that coronavirus can live on some surfaces for between 48 and 72 hours.

