A Much Hoole mum's plea for people to send a letter to their Lancashire MP to discuss making medical CBD oil available on the NHS

A mum whose son has severe epilepsy is appealing for people to send a pre-written letter to their MP to discuss making medical cannabis available on the NHS at a parliamentary debate next week.

Joanne Griffiths, of Much Hoole, is paying thousands for a private prescription of medication with CBD oil to ease 10-year-old Ben’s seizures. She is campaigning with other families, under the group End Our Pain, to make the drug available for free on the NHS.

Part of the letter to the MP states: “When medical cannabis was legalised last year, families believed it would allow access to medication that would help ease suffering. To date, no new NHS prescriptions have been issued. Families have been blocked by the Health Ministers and the NHS and have been left with little option but to pay for expensive private prescriptions or to leave the UK in order to provide medicine for their children. I hope you will speak in the debate and raise the need for urgent action.”

The debate on health and social care is expected to take place on either Monday or Tuesday, October 21 or 22.

To send the letter visit www.endourpain.org/find-my-mp/ and type in your postcode. You can submit the letter to Preston MP Mark Hendrick, South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy. Chorley MP Lindsay Hoyle, Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace, or Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans.

