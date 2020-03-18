UCLan VC sends video message to explain coronavirus-enforced campus shut-down

Staff and students at the University of Central Lancashire face a complete ban on face-to-face lessons from tomorrow.

Under the latest proposal to help protect people from the Covid-19 pandemic, teaching at all campuses has ceased.

UCLan is stopping face-to-face teaching for now

Planned events, like open days and campus visits have been stopped and teaching moved to online. Staff are working from home where possible.

Visitors have been asked not to go to the Preston, Burnley and Westlakes campuses.

However, university halls will stay open and any students who need to self-isolate will be provided with food and well being support.

The university’s Wellbeing Team will provide a remote support service for students, both online and via telephone.

UCLan's vice-chancellor, Professor Graham Baldwin, said: “Our priority is to ensure the well being of all our colleagues, students and partners with regard to the spread of the coronavirus within our communities.

Prof Graham Baldwin

"We have some fantastic technology at our disposal and we will do everything we can to ensure students are not disadvantaged in their studies with tuition and completion of courses taking place as planned."

He paid tribute to the way staff and student shave responded to measures and added: These decisions have not been taken lightly" and added: " We will keep everyone informed of new developments as this unprecedented situation evolves.”

UCLan Students’ Union president Suntosh Kaur said: : “Student welfare and safety are our chief concern, we’re working closely with the university through the roll-out of these measures to ensure students receive the necessary support across their learning and teaching. I commend the university’s decision to move quickly to plan and implement actions to reduce the impact of this virus.”