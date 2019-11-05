Longridge schools get special invite to join ceremony at The Cenotaph in Whitehall

A spectacular Remembrance Day tribute involving nearly 1,000 schoolchildren has received national acclaim.

A group of pupils from Longridge and their teacher, will attend the official remembrance service in London next week.

Last year 11 schools across the Longridge cluster took to the stage at Preston’s Guild Hall with their The Armistice Production, which was seen by

thousands and raised tens of thousands of pounds.

The show was the brainchild of Barnacre Road Primary School head Simon Wallis, who wrote, directed, produced and also acted in it.

As a result his school is one of only nine nationally invited to the wreath laying at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Mr Wallis was invited by the Western Front Association to lay the two wreaths in recognition for the work done on the Armistice Project to mark the centenary of the signing of the Armistice.

The wreaths, one from the school and one from the cluster, will be made from some of the 25,000 poppies knitted by the community for the show.

Eight pupils from Year 6 and teacher Billy Walton will make the journey to London.

The headteacher said: “ It is an honour and privilege to be present at such an important event in our national calendar.

Mr Wallis added: “I am also grateful for the acknowledgement for the hard work invested in the project by the schools and community.”