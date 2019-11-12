How Garstang honoured the fallen

“It was a beautiful day and well received ... A huge thank you to everyone who played a part in making Remembrance Sunday a fitting tribute to our fallen heroes.”

The words of Garstang mayor Coun Elizabeth Webster summed up the success of the town’s Remembrance Sunday event.

Decorated Market Cross Garstang photo: Paul Fernley

Hundreds of local residents gathered to remember the fallen and taken part in a parade with music provided by Pilling Silver Band, which made its way from the High Street car park to St Thomas’s church.

After a service at St Thomas’s, the parade continued to the town’s war memorial for a service of Remembrance and a two minute silence which was attended by more members of the public and members of other church congregations.

Coun Webster said the Royal British Legion had organised the tributes with the help and support of the town council.

David Brewin, President and Poppy Appeal Organiser for the Garstang Royal British Legion said: "It went absolutely brilliantly. The timings and everything was spot on - it was a perfect tribute to the fallen.”

Mayor Coun Elizabeth Webster pays tribute Photo: Mike Colleran

He said particular thanks were due to town council clerk Edwina Parry for organising the paperwork and acting as a marshal on the day, adding: “I’d like to thank everyone who turned up to pay their respects. It was a fantastic turn-out.”

He also thanked Garstang Lions and Rotary Club members for their help.

Town Coun Roger Brooks, who was critical of the timings of last year’s event, said: “Congratulations to the Garstang Town Council and the Royal British Legion”

Noting how the event had gone perfectly to time he urged the public to go along to the war memorial and read for themselves the messages on the poppy wreaths.

Wreaths were laid by the mayor, Coun Alice Collinson on behalf of Wyre Council, Coun Lady Dulcie Atkins on behalf of Wyre and Preston North MP Ben Wallace, and by young representatives of the town.

Paying tribute on behalf of the young people of Garstang Photo: Mike Colleran

* This year St Thomas’s church tower has been adorned with a full length 42 ft drop poppy drape made by local people of all age groups in a project which David Brewin instigated. Photos of the drape have been seen by thousands of people on Facebook already.





Marching to remember the fallen Photo: Mike Colleran

A solemn moment Photo: Mike Colleran

The parade along the High Street Photo: Mike Colleran

Town Crier Hilary McGrath walking in the procession down High Street' Photo:Mike Colleran