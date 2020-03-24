Here are eight of the best online teaching tools to help take the stress out of homeschooling

Teachers, parents, children are already ahead of the game in trying to entertain themselves and keep up their learning through lockdown.

Many volunteers, education services have set up a host of resources online and via social media channels from live spelling tests to science experiments and learning through making memories.

Lots of parents will also be trying to balance work and home school work packs provided by the schools

Don't panic, set a schedule and allow for plenty of 'golden time.'

Here are some of the resources accessible for free during school closures:

Sumdog is an interactive maths and spellings programme that earns pupils credits to play games. Engage with adaptive learning and multi-player games.It is designed to fit all major curricula for ages 5 to 14. Visit.https://pages.sumdog.com/

Twinkl is another teacher resource package which is normally run on a subscription but has opened a home learning hub throughout the school closures. There are a multitude of daily activities, book reading, worksheets and live lessons available to all https://www.twinkl.co.uk/

Purplemash Embed computing and digital skills across your whole curriculum with award-winning teaching and learning software for KS1 and KS2 https://2simple.com/purple-mash/

CosmicKids Yoga, mindfulness and relaxation designed specially for kids aged 3+, used in schools and homes all over the world https://www.youtube.com/user/CosmicKidsYoga

PE with Joe Nearly a million homes have streamed the first two half hour work out sessions with the Body Coach Joe Wicks.

Starting this week Joe Wicks is hosting the free workout aimed at kids live on his YouTube channel. Sessions everyday from 9am https://www.thebodycoach.com/blog/pe-with-joe-1254.html​

Learn British Sign Language Everyday on Facebook page and YouTube Natasha Lamb and Kelly-Ann are teaching you and your children the basics of British sign language

The free videos will be posted from Monday to Friday at 1pm. Visit https://youtu.be/rR2Zb7TbiOA

More maths Teacher Gareth Metcalfe is offering maths lessons for Key Stage Two, years 3 and 4 and years 5 and 6. Visit http://www.iseemaths.com/home-lessons/

Outdoor learning Splash away with nature with this dedicated outside learning programme https://themuddypuddleteacher.co.uk/