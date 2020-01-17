Green credentials put UCLan top of the league

When it comes to saving the planet... Preston's university has been officially declared to be on the right track.

The University of Central Lancashire has been rated in the top third nationally, second best in the North West and was awarded a 2:1 degree classification for its high levels of sustainability in the new 2019 People and Planet Green League.

The league table scrutinised 13 different areas across 150 UK universities and UCLan’s qualification was reward for its environmental and ethical performance.

The university received 100 per cent ratings for ‘energy sources’ and ‘environmental auditing and management systems’.

UCLan also scored well in the ‘waste and recycling,’ ‘water reduction’ and ‘carbon reduction’ areas.

Michael Ahern, the institution's chief information and infrastructure officer, said: "UCLan is constantly striving to improve its environmental performance so it’s great to see the hard work of our students and staff has been recognised in the latest People and Planet Green League."

He added: "The many university-wide initiatives, including our annual green week and embedding sustainability into our courses, all play their part in bringing sustainability to the forefront, not only for all individuals but as a major institution as well."