Council warns parents as deadline looms for applying for a primary school place in Lancashire

Parents are being urged to get applications in for their child's primary school place, as the deadline looms.

The closing date for online primary school place applications is Wednesday, January 15.

According to Lancashire County Council bosses, the quickest and easiest way to apply is online via the county council's website - last year 95 per cent of parents used this method.

Staff at Lancashire County Council are keen to remind parents that they need to submit an application form for all children starting school, even if the child already has an older brother or sister at their preferred school.

For more information go to www.lancashire.gov.uk/schools, where you'll find all the information you need.

Parents can also call 0300 123 6707, between 8am and 5pm.

Anyone who has started to complete their application form, or has completed one but not submitted it yet, is reminded that this is their opportunity to do so.

Parents whose children attend Lancashire primary schools or academies, but live in another local authority area, should apply via the local authority where they live.