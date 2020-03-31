Coronavirus cancels Myerscough country show

A popular country fair has been cancelled as social distancing rules continue.

Organisers of Myerscough College's Open Day and Country Fair, due to take place on Sunday, June 7, have decided to scrap plans for this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event usually attracts thousands of visitors from all over the country and is a regular feature in the agriculotural calendar

A spokesman said there are no plans to reschedule this year and stallholders and traders who had already booked, some well in advance will be contacted as soon as possible.

He added: " We are bitterly disappointed to have to take this course of action, but unfortunately have no choice given the current situation facing the country.

"Given the overwhelming success of our 2019 event, which was shortlisted in the category of Event of the Year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards, we were so excited for what we were due to bring you for 2020."

The spokesman said: "It is a sad way to conclude our 125th anniversary year celebrations, but the health of the nation of course is the only priority.

"We had considered the possibility of moving the event to later in the year, but logistically this was very difficult, and the ongoing uncertainty of when the situation might return to normal means planning is impossible."

A date has already been pinned down for next year, Sunday, June 6, 2021