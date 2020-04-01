Town pays tribute to butcher Tim Hamlet

Tributes were being paid this week to butcher Tim Hamlet, one of Garstang’s most respected traders.

Hundreds of friends and customers took to social media to express their condolences to Mr Hamlet’s family and to pay tribute to the popular 52 year old businessman.

Tim was well known for his support for local charity work, and involvement in local shows and as a livestock judge.

Town councillor Roger Brooks said: “Tim Hamlet ran one of a handful of outstanding businesses that make

Garstang such a unique and successful town...he showed that quality and service would always win. He was matchless and his staff are a tribute to him.”

Local charity fundraisers TeamShazzAnn posted a special message about the butcher who had supported so many of their endeavours saying: “You helped us at every turn ...You cracked us up - you probably didn’t know quite how much - you were kind, generous, caring, funny and a huge part of our close knit community in Garstang.

“You will be badly missed by those who knew and loved you. We are utterly heartbroken that you’re no longer with us.”

Garstang newsagent Richard Whyman of Market Place News wrote: “Such a sad, sad thing to happen.”

Jane Montgomery wrote: “Such a shock, so very sad. A tragic loss of a man who always had a lovely smile for his customers. We will miss him. RIP Tim.”

Mr Peter Hind noted: “Garstang has lost a true gentleman.”

The business served customers from Goosnargh to Chipping, Chaigley, Clitheroe and Langho. It had previously been decided that the business would concentrate on deliveries only during the Coronavirus epidemic.

Tim, who died last week, leaves two sons.

An inquest into Tim’s death is due to open in Preston on April 7.