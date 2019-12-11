The Skiddle team in Longridge raises thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support

The UK’s busiest ticketing platform has raised more than £4,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support through its first ever Green Friday initiative.

Skiddle, which is based in Longridge, donated 20p from every ticket sold on Black Friday to the cancer charity, totalling £4,739.

Skiddle co-founder Richard Dyer said: “Black Friday has grown to become a multi-billion pound beast, and while there’s nothing wrong with discounts, we just thought it’d be a great opportunity to raise some money for those who really need it.

“We’re proud to say we’ve already raised £250,000 for Macmillan, and have just pledged to raise a further £250,000 over the next few years, so this seemed like the perfect chance for us to try something new and put more money in the pot.

Skiddle’s partnership with Macmillan began following the loss of an employee, Christopher Glaba, who passed away in December 2016.

Richard added: “Losing Chris was a huge blow to us all, but the help offered by Macmillan proved invaluable. Since then we’ve set out to do what we can to support the charity and to say thank you.”