Rallying call made by North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce (NWLCC)

A rallying call had been made by the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce (NWLCC) aimed at local businesses to ‘Keep Lancashire Trading’.

The Chamber is calling for all businesses to mobilise and share information relating to business opportunities, tenders, supply chain issues, offers for the redeployment of staff, capacity levels, partnership working and general offers of support, help and assistance.

This information will be coordinated and fed into a central hub which the Chamber will circulate extensively throughout the business community.

‘Keep Lancashire Trading’ will reach thousands of businesses on a daily basis and in some cases will offer a lifeline to the many businesses who are facing unimaginable pressures.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North & Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “We understand the need to reduce face-to-face time to stop the spread of infection

but we also recognise that business life needs to go on. The ‘Keep Lancashire Trading’ updates will be practical, concise and relevant to many businesses who are facing

uncertainty.

“During the pandemic we are vowing to be a source of pragmatic, practical and valuable guidance so our business community is able to fight the fight.

“As a community, we must stick together to protect ourselves, our businesses and our workforce.

“Above all, keep talking to us, talk to each other. Local businesses may struggle during the coming months, so I urge them to keeping supporting each other, trading with each other

and paying each other. Remember, we are all in this together.”

Businesses are asked to submit their trading opportunities to policy@lancschamber.co.uk