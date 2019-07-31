Pizzeria plan for former Ribble Valley bank

A taste of Italy could be coming to Longridge if proposals to open a new pizzeria in a former bank get the go-ahead.

The plans for a small 40/50 cover wood fired pizzeria, known as an oseteria, are detailed in an application for change of use for the former Lloyds bank premises at 2-4 Berry Lane.

The building is currently undergoing a facelift and this application to Ribble Valley Borough Council seeks a change of use from financial services to Class A3 food and drink, with the exclusion of a first floor residential flat which will occupy more than half of the first floor.

Applicant Marino Falasca of Pavoni and Co has told the council of his ambition to serve “high quality Italian produce and beverages to the local community.”

He continued: “Using solely a wood fired oven we propose a flu driven extraction system with no gas, noise or large fans. Odour will be minimum as there is no fried food or heavy cooking involved on the establishment.”

It is intended that the business would be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays with the exception of public holidays and local events and for the remainder of the week would open Wednesday to Sunday from 10am - 10pm/11pm.

It is predicted the development would create a minimum of four full time and four part-time jobs with future vacancies arising as the business develops.

He pledged: “The business will be maintained to the highest standard, externally maintained and cleaned on a regular/daily basis, ensuring we respect our high standards and our community.”

The building is owned by Stuart Redman and is located in the Longridge Conservation Area and was once two shops.

It is thought that the former bank was built between 1850-60.

Local company PGB Architectural Services has submitted a planning and heritage Statement to the council as part of the application.

This notes approval has previously been gained to restore the front and side of the property to its traditional appearance as seen prior to modernisation in the 1970s.

Early photos show the property divided into two shops. When number 4 Berry lane became a Trustee Savings Bank Georgian style windows including stone surrounds were installed.

The bank then extended to include the other shop. In the 1980s the building was, says the heritage report: “superficially clad with stone hiding the historic door across the corner and obscuring the identity as two properties” one with a canopy.

The statement notes the restored shop front will facilitate disabled access and the corner doorway is to be recreated,

The building neighbours Longridge library and Hodder Street.

Peter Bamber of PGB Architectural Services is the agent for Mr Falasca’s application for change of use.