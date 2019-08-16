New tower block to add to Preston's skyline

The Preston skyline could be about to get an impressive new high-rise block if plans for a 15-storey apartment complex get the nod.

An application has been submitted for a development of 176 flats on Bhailok Court, the site of the city’s former employment exchange close to the bus station.

Preston's former Employment Exchange which developers want to demolish.

The plan comes just days after Preston Council gave the same developer - The Heaton Group from Wigan - the go-ahead to convert two existing 12-floor blocks of former government offices at Red Rose House and Elizabeth House into apartments.

The company plans to demolish the old job centre at the corner of Pole Street and Percy Street and build a striking new block which ranges in height from six to 15 storeys.

The aim is to rid an important public transport “gateway” of a derelict and redundant building and replace it with a more welcoming development, while providing more much-needed city centre living accommodation.

A planning statement submitted to the council says the old job centre, built around 1950, “is currently vacant and unmanaged and has been for a considerable length of time. As a result its external appearance is increasingly decaying and of poor quality.”

The document adds: “The delivery of high-quality buildings, such as these proposals, would help to enhance the image of Preston as a prosperous city ‘on the up’ . . . helping to draw more investment and people to the city.”