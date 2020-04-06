Longridge plant nursery owner's doorstep deliveries of flower power

Many businesses have been forced to close their doors to customers as part of the COVID-19 restrictions.

But enterprising and caring local business owners are going the extra mile, literally, to provide home deliveries to their customers during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Plant nursery owner Michelle Unsworth of So Plants at Little Town Farm, Thornley, is one of those leading by example.

She has closed her nursery to visitors at what should have been the busiest months of her growing year.

But aware that the demand for seeds, compost and plants remained she posted a note on her Facebook page offering free deliveries within a five mile radius and says she has been humbled and heartened by the local response.

She believes that growing and tending plants will help people cope with the isolation of being home based.

She said: “In all my career as a horticulturalist and working with plants and people, I have seen how being outdoors in our gardens and countryside is so beneficial to our mental health, mine included. During this period of lockdown, our gardens, back yards and even the view from our windows, may be our only way of staying in touch with nature.”

She said: “I do not want to put my staff or customers at risk so the gates to the nursery will remain closed. If further restrictions come in we’ll have to review. We can only work by the Government guidelines.”