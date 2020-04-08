Longridge gym boss donates Easter gifts

It will be an especially sweet Easter for more than 100 children and elderly this Sunday - after a local businessman donated chocolate eggs for youngsters in less well off families and for children of busy key workers.

.Longridge gym owner Will Smith also donated eggs to local care homes and to pharmacy staff and left eggs at local schools for those on free school dinners or who might otherwise miss getting an egg.

He took advice from the Longridge Food Bank and ensured all the egg boxes had been sanitised.

Will, who runs the Fitness Plus gym at Stonebridge, said:”Lots of people are coming up with intuitive ideas to help people in the emergency services and the children.“

He said he had initially thought of the youngsters of those key workers in the emergency services whose parents or carers might not have the time or opportunity to get them an Easter egg. Then he realised there would be many children known to the local Food Bank or on assisted school dinners or whose parents wages had been cut who also might not be able to get Easter eggs.

In addition Will has also been posting stay fit videos on his gym’s website, to provide inspiration to those who are missing going to a gym.