Licence of Leyland takeaway is up for review following concerns

Owners of a Leyland takeaway have been called to appear before councillors after claims the restaurant sold late night food when its premises licence was suspended.

South Ribble’s licensing sub-committee will consider the case of Turkish Delight (inset)in Preston Road on May 29 following concerns raised by officers who visited the restaurant on four separate occasions between January and March.

A report due to go before the sub-committee says the takeaway had its licence suspended due to non-payment of the annual renewal fee.

The suspension prohibited the sale of hot food after 11pm.

But when officers called at the shop one night after 11 they found three people working there.

The owner was asked to prove the identity of the staff members and one was later identified as a Syrian asylum seeker who was in the country illegally.

The council staff had problems obtaining CCTV recordings and, despite a request to upgrade the recording system to store images from nine days to 31 days, no work was carried out.

The takeaway owner claimed he had been in charge for a year and yet had not known about the licence suspension.