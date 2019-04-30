Lancashire's latest Costa coffee shop opened its doors today - in booming Penwortham

Costa opened the doors of its latest coffee shop today - adding to the "cafe culture" in booming Penwortham.

The coffee giant launched the outlet in a former fireplace showroom in Liverpool Road, with a pavement seating area offering customers the choice of inside or out.

Costa is the latest company to see the potential of Penwortham's thriving main street, which already boasts outdoor facilities at venues including BonBons Coffee Bar, the Lime Bar, the Courtyard, Bread and Butter, Salvatore's, the Tap and Vine and the Cow Shed.

The UK's largest coffee chain, which has almost 2,500 outlets in Britain, made outdoor seating a condition of moving into Penwortham.

It's planning application to South Ribble Council argued the large area in front of the former fireplace store and its neighbouring shops and takeaways, which has been used for parking, was not suitable for vehicles which had to back out onto a busy main road.

Costa say the new coffee shop will bring 10 new jobs to the town.

Speaking about the new outlet, a Costa spokesman said: "“We are looking forward to being an active part of the local community, getting involved with events; providing the store as a meeting place and helping with fundraising.”