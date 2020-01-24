Here is how men and women can in business can attend the latest Digital Lancashire: Women in Technology group event in Blackpool

Business leaders are invited to attend the latest Digital Lancashire: Women in Technology group event later this week.

Liz Islam

The networking session - which is open to all genders - takes place at Peel Park, Phase 1, Ground Floor, Brunel Way, Blackpool, on Thursday, January 30.

The topic will be digital storytelling and is from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

The attend the free meeting, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/digital-lancashire-digital-storytelling-impact-and-future-tickets-86146886657



Speakers will be Liz Islam, of Lake District Foundation; Cheryl Stevens, deputy director of identity and trust services at DWP; Darren Hutchinson, film-maker and 360° specialist at Dreamscope TV. Presiding over the evening will be Liz Hardwick, co-founder of DigiEnable and director at Digital Lancashire.

Liz Islam, who previously worked at Lancashire Women, will discuss the power of digital to help organisations respond to the needs and expectations of service users and look at supporting charities to develop their digital skills and practice. Cheryl is a passionate advocate of Women in Digital, including helping them find their digital voice in DWP and Darren has spent 20 years as a film-maker and visual experience specialist. MC Liz Hardwick is an award winning speaker, trainer and co-founder of DigiEnable, supporting clients with bespoke digital training and search marketing services to help business be more digitally savvy and visible online.

She has more than 20 years experience in the media and digital sectors and has been recognised for her achievements in the TechWomen100, TechWorld’s Top 111 UK Women in Tech Speakers and BC’s 101 Female Founders in Tech.