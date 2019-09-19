Bygone Times, Eccleston

Here are the most popular antique shops in Lancashire

We all love a bit of retro nostalgia.

From old style penny arcade games, to Edwardian furniture, these antique stores have it all.

Bygone Times has six floors, which contains more than 500 sellers, offering a selection of antiques from across the ages. It also has a penny arcade and a war museum

1. Bygone Times, Grove Mill, Eccleston

Bygone Times has six floors, which contains more than 500 sellers, offering a selection of antiques from across the ages. It also has a penny arcade and a war museum
The centre has 100 individual dealers, including a kitchenalia specialist, a dealer in Art Deco and a toy expert, as well as furniture, ceramics and book dealers. 'Admission 1pound50 for adults and 75p for children and pensioners. Free for trade dealers and under fives.

2. GB Antiques Centre, in Lancaster Leisure Park

The centre has 100 individual dealers, including a kitchenalia specialist, a dealer in Art Deco and a toy expert, as well as furniture, ceramics and book dealers. 'Admission 1pound50 for adults and 75p for children and pensioners. Free for trade dealers and under fives.
The converted cotton mill houses nearly 30 different businesses, with Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian furniture, collectables from the Art Nouveau era, glassware, jewellery, pottery, ceramics, and rare artefacts.

3. Preston Antiques Centre, in New Hall Lane

The converted cotton mill houses nearly 30 different businesses, with Georgian, Victorian and Edwardian furniture, collectables from the Art Nouveau era, glassware, jewellery, pottery, ceramics, and rare artefacts.
The warehouse has an eclectic mix of goods sourced from all over the world from as far as Asia, America, Europe, Africa.'Items include taxidermy, jewellery, military, Objects DArt, Art Deco, and Edwardian, Victorian and Georgian furniture.

4. Verdi Antiques, in Back St Annes West, St Annes

The warehouse has an eclectic mix of goods sourced from all over the world from as far as Asia, America, Europe, Africa.'Items include taxidermy, jewellery, military, Objects DArt, Art Deco, and Edwardian, Victorian and Georgian furniture.
