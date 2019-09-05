The Pier

Here are the best gift shops in Lancashire

Lancashire is full of quirky, independent gift shops.

Readers have voted and here are the top 6: Where are the best gift shops in Lancashire?

Blossom Lane sells a wide range of quirky and original jewellery, accessories and inspiring gifts, as well as handbags, scarves, bath bombs and childrens accessories.

1. Blossom Lane, Heskin Hall Shopping Village

Macmillans is a combined coffee shop and gift store.'The shop sells gifts, jewellery, childrens items, handbags and accessories and offers a bespoke, in-house picture framing service.

2. Macmillans and No 15 Cafe House, Penwortham

Mood Gift and Home, in Liverpool Road, Longton, sells cards, stationery, giftware, glassware, homeware, and has a wide range of chocolate gifts.

3. Mood, Longton

The Pier, in Mayfield Avenue, Blackpool, stocks gifts, home accessories, home fragrances, and homeware.'A recent best seller has been glass hearts and their stands and a collection of beach-themed recycled art work by a local artist.

4. The Pier, Blackpool

Page 1 of 2