Chemist shop staff abused and spat at during Covid-19 crisis in Lancashire

Overworked pharmacists claim they are being abused and even physically attacked in Lancashire during the Covid-19 crisis.



Now the professional body which represents 369 chemist shops right across the county is pleading with the public to show a little more patience and respect.

Kath Gulson is urging customers to be patient.

Community Pharmacy Lancashire says there has been a “significant” rise in incidents of aggressive and violent behaviour by members of the public .

In some cases staff have even been spat at by angry customers they are trying to help.

“I must stress these are only a small minority of people,” said Kath Gulson (inset), the body’s chief executive officer.

“But some people are getting very upset because of the situation they are finding themselves in.

“Examples are staff being shouted at or spat at. And we can’t put up with that sort of behaviour. These are local people trying to help local people.

“They are working long hours because the number of prescriptions has gone up, people are asking more questions and pharmacy staff are doing their very best under enormous pressure.”

A survey of CPL membership showed 35 per cent said they were experiencing abuse on a daily basis. A further 30 per cent said they were suffering it up to three times a day.

The CPL has decided to go public with a plea for customers to be more considerate. They say all prescriptions are being made up and there are no shortages of medicines despite the health emergency.

“Community pharmacies and their teams are on the frontline of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic across Lancashire,” added CEO Kath Gulson.

“Our teams are working incredibly hard to maintain the high standards of care that our patients and communities are used to under very challenging circumstances.

“Despite this the challenges are amplified by the aggressive and in some cases violent behaviour of members of the public towards our teams.

“Our research amongst the pharmacy teams we represent has shown a significant rise in cases.

“Community pharmacy teams are a really important part of the NHS, and like all other NHS workers they are under immense pressure at the moment.

“We are today asking patients and members to the public to take some very simple steps to help protect these teams so that pharmacies can continue to carry out their critical roles and ensure that everyone continues to get the medicines, help and support they need, when they need it.”

HOW TO HELP

The CPL is urging people to:

Be patient - all pharmacies are under pressure and are working round the clock to process all prescriptions.

Respect all staff because they are there to help.

Order medicines as normal - there is no need to stockpile. Avoid pharmacies if you have any symptoms of Covid-19.

Follow one-in-one-out rules at shops to obey social distancing.