Businesses in Longridge support a charity night at Applejacks Microbar to raise funds for Rosemere's cancer unit

A host of businesses across Longridge have helped to raise more than £1,000 for a cancer unit.

Staff at Applejacks Microbar, in Berry Lane, held a charity night, with contributions from The Cheesecake, Daisy Designs, Indulgence and Ribble Valley Gin, who provided tasters.

G Rowlers Butchers provided sausage rolls for the evening, and White Rabbit Brewery donated a keg of ale, plus all proceeds from their booze went to the cause.

Jane Priest, from Little People at the Limes, sold raffle tickets and following the main event, Longridge Vets made a cash donation.

All the money raised will go towards Rosemere’s Ribbledale cancer unit at Royal Preston Hospital.

Ashleigh Jackson, who organised the event, said: “We had an absolute brilliant turnout. There were so many local businesses who got involved and donated prizes.

“Along with selling raffle tickets, for fun we did a little auction of two toy electric BMWs and we offered a free glass of Prosecco on arrival.

“The total amount raised was £1,158.50 which is brilliant. The support we have had from local businesses and our customers has been great and the charity event was a massive success.”