Boom town Penwortham in line for a new drinking venue

Booming Penwortham could soon have another micro-pub if councillors give the go-ahead.

Plans to convert the Bread and Butter tearooms at the junction of Liverpool Road and Priory Lane into a drinking venue have been submittted to South Ribble Council.

It is understood the cafe is due to move into one of the newly-created units just yards away.

And applicant Anthony Anderson of the Sir Tom Finney pub in Penwortham has applied to re-open the corner cafe as a “small licensed establishment.”

A design statement attached to the application says: “We feel as though the premises would benefit the local community more so than an empty retail unit and compliment the existing drinking and eating establishments.”

The plan is to keep the exterior as it is apart from updating the branding. Inside work will be carried out to convert the current serving counter into a bar.

“The layout within the venue has been carefully thought out so movement around the public parts of the venue are not restricted,” says the design statement.

“We feel the planned use of space internally will create a welcoming and spacious environment for our patrons.”