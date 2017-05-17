Would he lie to you? Rob set to play Guild Hall

Comedy favourite Rob Brydon has announced a national tour – with a date in Preston.

The ‘I am standing up…’ tour will visit the Guild Hall on September 20 at 8pm and tickets are on sale now.

Rob is perhaps best known for the television shows ‘Gavin and Stacey’, ‘Would I Lie To You?’ and ‘The Trip’ with Steve Coogan, as well as ‘Marion and Geoff’, ‘Human Remains’, ‘Little Britain’, ‘The Rob Brydon Show’, ‘Best of Men’, ‘Gangster Granny’ and ‘Q.I’. His film work includes The Huntsman: Winter’s War, Cinderella and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Earlier this year in London’s West End he starred opposite Sir Kenneth Branagh in The Painkiller. His other theatre credits include Future Conditional at The Old Vic and A Chorus of Disapproval at The Harold Pinter Theatre.

These dates are Rob Brydon’s first stand up shows since his sell out national tour and West End run of 2009.

Rob Brydon's 'I am standing up' tour - Wednesday, September 20. Tickets £26.50 & £24. Grand Hall, Preston Guild Hall. To book call Box Office on 01772 804444 or visit www.prestonguildhall.com