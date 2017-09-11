World black pudding throwing championships reignite Yorkshire/Lancashire rivalry

Britain's biggest rivalry The War of the Roses was reignited as two delicacies went head to head at the World Black Pudding Throwing Championships.

The event has seen competitors attempting to knock over a dozen Yorkshire puddings 20ft up in the air with the famous Mancunian light bite - the black pudding.

The tradition is said to date back to 1455 when warring factions of the House of Lancaster and the House of York met for battle in Stubbins, Lancs.

Legend has it that the troops ran out of ammunition and so resorted to throwing food at each other - black puddings from Lancashire and Yorkshire puds from Yorkshire.

Revived by residents in the 1980s, it has been a popular custom ever since, drawing in thousands of spectators to watch every year on the first Sunday in September.

This year the event took place outside The Oaks pub in Ramsbottom, Gtr Mancs., with hundreds of competitors taking part in the wacky challenge.

The only rules were that contestants had to throw the black pudding underarm.