Viennese Strauss Gala enjoys 15th anniversary

A Viennese Strauss Gala will return to the Lowther Pavilion, tomorrow night for its 15th anniversary.

The show, which is produced by the same company as Mozart by Candlelight and Baroque by Candlelight, stars West End leading lady Maria Kesselman, baritone Ben Ellis and Australian tenor Martin Buckingham.

It features some of the great Operettas of the Strauss family, Kalman and Lehar, including Die Fledermaus, The Merry Widow and many more.

The European Orchestral Ensemble will accompany four Soloists from major Opera companies, including Opera North, English National Opera and D’Oyly Carte.

A spokesman said: “This wonderful production is cleverly staged and choreographed, and authentically costumed, and will appeal to the romantic as much as the music aficionado.

“It continues to be hugely popular all over the country.

“Beautiful costumes, excellent voices and some fine acting too”

Tickets are priced at £20. To book, visit lowtherpavilion.ticketsolve.com or call 01253 794221.

