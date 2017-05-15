Things to do this weekend (May 20 and 21)

A great selection of events happening on Saturday and Sunday in Lancashire.

PAID: 2nd Annual General Vintage Festival, Balderstone, Friday, May 19 until Sunday, May 21

A North West independent vintage festival is returning to BAE’s Canberra Club at Samlesbury Aerodrome. There will be classic vehicles, bands, dance teaching, 1940s re-enactors, performances, stalls and funfair attractions. There’s also a pet and owner parade and you can stay the whole weekend - there will be a prize for the best glamping. Entry to indoor stalls and food facilities is free. Dance events are £10 each or £25 for a weekend pass. For more information visit www.generalvintage.co.uk

PAID: Bleasdale Tower Open Gardens, Bleasdale, Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

It’s the time of year to see beautiful azaleas and rhododendrons in bloom, and where better than at the annual opening of the gardens at Bleasdale Tower? It runs from 12pm until 4.30pm, by kind permission of owners Lisa and Jeremy Duckworth. Stalls include craft, bric-à-brac and plants, tombola, homemade cakes and cream teas. Or why not see the area better with a guided walk? This will take place both days at 2pm. Admission £4 adults; £1 children.

FREE: Ribble Model Boat Club Regatta, Preston, Sunday, May 21

Ribble Model Boat Club return to Brockholes Nature Reserve for their 2017 annual Regatta. This is fantastic fun for all the family to come along and watch an impressive selection of boats in action as they set sail on Meadow Lake. Brockholes Nature Reserve can be found off Jct 31 of the M6, near Preston. The event runs from 10am until 4pm. Free of charge to watch, normal parking charges apply. For more information visit www.brockholes.org/ or call 01772 872000.

FREE: Bluebell Teas Stroll, Garstang, Sunday, May 21

A short walk every Sunday in May through a beautiful bluebell wood. Featuring a short climb to St. John’s Church and then an easy country walk along farm tracks back to the village hall for afternoon tea. No need to book - just turn up. This walk should take about an hour, taking in about three and a half miles. It has a terrain guide of three. Make sure you wear suitable clothing and footwear. Meet at Calder Vale Village Hall, near Garstang for a 1pm start. Call 01995 602125 for more information.

FREE: Kids Concert, Blackburn, Saturday, May 20

Bring all the family to Blackburn Market where there will be a fun packedconcert to entertain the children. Activities include face painting, magic show, balloon modelling, quiz with prizes and a sing along with a prince and princess. Featuring Kate Ashworth from CBeebies show “I Can Cook”. The concert and activities will be held outside the Market, on Ainsworth Street. It runs from 12pm until 3.30pm. For more information call 01254 669258 or visit www.blackburnmarket.com/

FREE: Shirley Baker: On the Beach, Blackpool, from Saturday, May 20 until Saturday, August 12

On the Beach, an exhibition curated by Anna Douglas, juxtaposes two bodies of photographic work from the 1970s, taken five years apart by Shirley Baker. The exhibition reflects upon two seaside settings - Blackpool and the Côte d’Azur, bordering the sun-drenched Mediterranean. It’s at the Grundy Art Gallery on Queen Street, open from 10am until 5pm daily. Visit www.grundyartgallery.com/ for more information or call 01253 478170.

PAID: Farmers Market, Hoghton, Sunday, May 21

The Great Barn at Hoghton Tower is the venue for this farmers market, held from 10am until 2pm. One of the original markets in Lancashire, it’s a celebration of fresh ingredients grown or reared locally. Farmers and growers are joined by bakers, confectioners and craftsmen and women to make it a great day out. It is a mecca for locals in the know so go along and see what it is all about. Please note that the market does not open until 10am to protect visitor and trader health and safety. Admission is just £1 per car and 50p for pedestrians. The House, Tea Room and Gardens are also open. Visit www.hoghtontower.co.uk/ or call 01254 852986 for more information.

FREE: Cleveleys Beach Care, Cleveleys, Sunday, May 21

Go along and join the Cleveleys beach care team to help make a difference. Marine litter is a global problem, so it’s up to you to make your local coastal environment a better place for you, your children, its wildlife and the environment. Wear suitable clothing as you may get a little dirty. Meet on Jubilee Beach, by the Sea Swallow Statue, at the top of Victoria Road. It’s being held from 12pm until 2pm. For more information call 01995 602125 or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

FREE: Museums at Night, Chorley, Saturday, May 20

Visit Astley Hall in the evening for family fun activities and a chance to meet some characters from the past. Three servants from the early Victorian era – a cook, a maid and a footman – will be in and around the house to add some flavour to the period rooms by borrowing from the history of the Hall and also from the works of Jane Austen. Theatre by Numbers provides the actors to bring alive the roles of the servants. It will take place from 5.30pm and admission is free. There is no need to book.

PAID: Penwortham Live!, Penwortham, Friday, May 19 until Saturday, May 20

Penwortham Live is back for 2017! An annual festival featuring live music, dance, creative arts and drama using venues around the town, including pubs,churches and shops. Wristband entry costs £5 - these can be bought in advance in the run-up to the events or on the nights at any venue. Under 11s go free. The performances will begin at 7pm and continue until late, with acts moving between venues. For the latest updates, visit: www.facebook.com/PenworthamLive