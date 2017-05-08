Things to do this weekend (May 13 and 14)

As the weather gets warmer, there's lots of things to do on Saturday and Sunday.

PAID: Lawn Mower Racing, Thornton-in-Craven, Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14

Two days of fast, family fun – bringing motorsport thrills to Thornton Hall Farm on Church Road in Thornton-on-Craven, near Skipton. Also experience hands on animal encounters on this traditional working farm, with lots of farm fun to be had - including lamb feeding, animal petting, egg collecting and much more. A fun filled, informative family day out, rain or shine! It runs from 10am until 4pm on both days and admission is £6.50. For more information visit www.thorntonhallcountrypark.co.uk/ or call 01282 841148.

PAID: Stanah Squirrels Wildlife Watch Group, Thornton, Saturday, May 13

An environmental/wildlife group for children aged eight to 14 years who meet on the second Saturday of the month (except August). Take part in nature walks, wildlife surveys, practical work and have lots of fun. Parental consent is required and booking is essential. It’s at Wyre Estuary County Park on River Road in Thornton from 10am until 12.30pm and admission is £1 per child. Call 07989 579351 to book or email garstangtic@wyre.gov.uk

PAID: Martin Creed: Neon Workshop, Preston, Saturday, May 13

Inspired by Martin Creed’s neon work? His exhibition features an eclectic range of sculpture, neon, painting, video, music and performance. And you can find out about what neon is, what it can be and how to make it. Start to create your own artwork and take it home. It runs from 1pm until 4pm at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery in Preston. Tickets are £25. Free places are available for 16-24-year-olds in return for a £5 refundable deposit. To book visit www.harrismuseum.org.uk/ or call 01772 905414.

FREE: Magic Day, Morecambe, Saturday, May 13

This is an event calling all children to use their imagination and turn up for a spectacular fancy dress competition. Whether dressed as a princess or a wizard, you’ll be transported into a magical world of make believe with children’s entertainers, Abracadabra. An afternoon full of surprises, also featuring colouring competitions and loads more magical games to play. It’s at Happy Mount Park on Marine Road East, in Morecambe from 12pm. For more details phone the Cafe in the Park on 01524 401140.

FREE: National Mills Weekend, Thornton Cleveleys, Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14

Head to Marsh Mill on Fleetwood Road North for a national celebration of windmills and watermills. This year’s theme is Engineers and Engineering - a way of celebrating the engineers and millwrights who built mills and their machinery. There will also be an array of family friendly activities throughout the weekend and the mill sails will turn on both days, and tours throughout the day for a small charge. Call 01253 887445 for more information.

FREE: Arnside Sailing Club Push the Boat Out Day, Arnside, Saturday, May 13

Try out sailing with Arnside Sailing Club. Boats will leave from the slipway on the Promenade opposite the Albion in Arnside, near Carnforth, from 1.30pm until 3.30pm. The clubhouse in The Old Customs House on Promenade is open afterwards with live music from 9pm. The event is free. No need to pre-register - just turn up on the day. Push the Boat Out is a national event to get people out on the water to have a go at sailing and windsurfing. For more information call 01524 762386.

PAID: The Continental’s 17th Beer and Cider Festival, Preston, from Thursday, May 11 until Sunday, May 14

If you’ve been before, you know the drill... If not, here’s what it’s about... The Continental is a Mecca for real ale drinkers and they continue the larger version of their beer festival offering over 200 ales, ciders, craft beers, perrys and specialist kegs. The Smokehouse Chefs from The Ferret will also be on hand, serving up a BBQ Bonanza in their own unique smokehouse style. Plus live music and DJs across the weekend. It kicks off at 5pm. For tickets visit www.skiddle.com or call 01772 499425.

FREE: Ormskirk Medieval Weekend, Ormskirk, Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14

Over the weekend Coronation Park, Park Road in Ormskirk will come alive with fabulous medieval-themed activities, entertainment and displays exploring Ormskirk’s medieval past. Twelfth century re-enactment group Historia Normannis will also take you on a journey through time. So why not take a step back in time and find out what life was like in West Lancashire 900 years ago It’s for people of all ages to enjoy between 11am and 5pm on both days.

FREE: Cleveleys Health Walk, Cleveleys, Saturday, May 13

Meet at Cleveleys Community Centre on Beach Road for this circular walk around Cleveleys to help you get fit and healthy. Comfortable footwear and suitable clothing for all weather is highly advised. This walk is suitable for beginners and those with more experience. Meet for a prompt 10.30am start. The walk is expected to take about one hour. Admission is free. For more information call 01995 602125 or visit www.walkingforhealth.org.uk/content/cleveleys

FREE: St Annes Sand Dunes Guided Walk, Lytham St Annes, Sunday, May 14

The Fylde Sand Dunes Project are running this free volunteer-led guided walk on Lytham St Anne’s Local Nature Reserve and surrounding sand dunes. Meet at North Beach Car Park, Clifton Drive North for a 10am prompt start. The walk is expected to last about two hours. Wear appropriate footwear as the ground may be uneven. This walk is not suitable for those with mobility difficulties. Visit www.visitcleveleys.co.uk/ for more information.