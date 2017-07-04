Things to do this weekend (July 8 and 9)

There's some great activities and events happening in Lancashire:

FREE AND PAID: Let’s Celebrate 1973, Blackburn, Saturday, July 8

A local Heritage Lottery project is set to re-ignite local people’s memories of an amazing year in the 1970s in Blackburn. Don’t miss the final music, art and conversation final celebration showcase at King George’s Hall. This will feature a premier of new music and art performance, plus a debate on the future of the live music scene in Blackburn. The afternoon events are free. Tickets for the whole evening are £1.20, the same ticket price fans paid to see Bowie in 1973. Places limited, early booking advisible. Call 0844 847 1664 to book.

FREE: Memorial Park Fun Day, Fleetwood, Saturday, July 8

Join Wyre Council and the Friends of the Memorial for a fun filled day of bouncy castles, kiddies rides, stalls and much more in the grounds of our beautifully restored Grade II listed, First World War memorial park. Please note elements of the Fun Day are free, however, there are small charges for some individual activities. Memorial Park is tramper, wheelchair and pushchair accessible. Dogs on leads only. The fun runs from 11am until 3pm. For more information call 01253 891000.

FREE: Let’s Cook Live!, Preston, Saturday, July 8

Soap star and Celebrity Masterchef contestant Scott Maslen, CBeebies star Katy Ashworth and ITV’s Dean Edwards will take to the cookery theatre stage for a free afternoon of fun and entertainment whilst demonstrating some great easily achievable dishes for the whole family. The event will also feature demonstrations from some of the city’s best local restaurants. It’s all happening on Preston’s Flag Market from 12.30pm until 4pm. For more information visit www.lancschamber.co.uk/event/lets-cook-live/

FREE: Summer Art Fair, Samlesbury, Sunday, July 9

Summer has arrived! To celebrate the joys of summer, a vibrant celebration of handmade art and design is on its way to Samlesbury Hall. Over 30 makers from across the north west will be showing and selling their work with handmade wares ranging from contemporary ceramics to laser-cut bespoke homewares. It runs from 11am until 4pm and there is free admission and parking. The site is accessible for all users. For more information visit www.hopefulandglorious.co.uk/

FREE: White Bear Studios Open Day, Chorley, Saturday, July 8

White Bear Studios is holding their first ever open day. The main reason for this is to give the people of Chorley more scope to create music and have an outlet for expression. There will be live music being recorded by local artists and bands, free food and drink provided, bouncy castle, tuck shop, a fudge and cake shop, an ice cream van and the coffee cow mobile coffee shop will be on site. It’s open from 11am until 5pm and admission is free. For more information visit www.whitebearstudios.co.uk

FREE: Pirates & Mermaids, Darwen, Saturday, July 8

Head to Darwen Market for a free Pirates & Mermaids event. You can see a real life mermaid, meet Captain Jack and there’s the chance to win lots ofprizes. There will also be face painting, water zorbing and a bouncy castle to keep all ages of children entertained. The action happens from 12pm until 6pm and Darwen Market can be found on Croft Street in the town. For more information call 01254 222173 or visit http://www.darwenmarket.com/events/pirates-mermaids/

FREE AND PAID: Manchester - Blackpool Bike Ride, Blackpool, Sunday, July 9

Bike it to Blackpool with Team Christie during the iconic Manchester to Blackpool bike ride. This invigorating ride is an extremely popular event amongst cyclists of all abilities. The route covers sixty miles from the Imperial War Museum North, along the scenic country lanes of Lancashire and then finishes on the South Promenade in Blackpool. After completing the ride, cyclists can enjoy a barbecue live music and a well-earned massage. Registration is £19.80 and it starts at 6.30am. The event is free to watch. Tel: 0161 446 3400.

FREE: Recent Archaeology in Preston and South Ribble, Leyland, Saturday, July 8

Go along to the South Ribble Museum & Exhibition Centre on Church Road in Leyland for an Illustrated talk by David Hunt entitled “Older than the Pyramids- 5,000 years of archaeology in South Ribble”. The talk will feature the Mysteries of Moses, the Preston Dock Skulls, Romans at Walton and Leyland and the spectacular Cuerdale Hoard and more. It starts at 11am and admission is free. For more information call 01772 422041 or visit http://south-ribble.co.uk/srmuseum/

FREE: St Annes Carnival Weekend, Lytham St Annes, Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

Join the residents of St Annes for the annual Carnival weekend as the town hosts a weekend of music, sports and fun - suitable for all the family. Expect bouncy castles, inflatables, hog roast, pianists in the park, dog agility, raffle, procession and much, much more. It runs from 10am until 5pm on both days. For more information call 01253 726082 or visit their Facebook page to keep updated - https://en-gb.facebook.com/StAnnesCarnivalOfficial/

FREE AND PAID: The King Returns, Hoghton, Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

Celebrate the 400th anniversary of King James I’s visit to Hoghton Tower with a spectacular weekend of pomp, majesty, music and drama! You’ll meet the King’s horse, enjoy crafts and fun activities for youngsters, feast on our ox roast and other tasty treats both modern and historical, and experience a family day out you’ll never forget. The event opens at 10am on both days. Admission to the event is free - parking for cars is £10. For more information call 01254 852986.