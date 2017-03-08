Viva take Pride in their Festival line-up

Viva Blackpool have announced their star-studded line-up for this year’s Blackpool Pride weekend.

Cheryl, Mike and Jay, formerly of Bucks Fizz, Gareth Gates and Ceri Dupree will all perform at the venue.

Bucks Fizz originals Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston will be performing their famous skirt-ripping routine on Friday, June 9, 36 years on from winning the Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Making Your Mind Up’.

Their success in the competition led to three number one singles, 15 million record sales and a combined 219 weeks in the charts.

Gareth Gates will be performing, fresh from a UK tour of the iconic musical Footloose, in which he played Willard.

He will be singing a collection of his own hits, as well as covers on Sunday, June 11.

Despite, perhaps not being as well known as Bucks Fizz or Gareth Gates, Ceri Dupree is sure to be another perfect match for Blackpool Pride and Viva.

Described as a “one man, 21 women show”, Ceri Dupree has been entertaining audiences for more than 30 years.

He has performed at venues such as Ronnie Scott’s, the Café de Paris and Soho’s world-famous Madame Jojo’s, as well as engaging corporate audiences on behalf of clients as high-profile as Versace and Virgin.

A spokesman said: “Rather than being a female impersonator, Ceri’s skill lies in illuminating characters as diverse as Bassey and Bjork, rather than impersonating them.

“He treads a fine line between character and caricature in an act encompassing signing, dancing, acting, impersonation and sharp-witted stand-up comedy.”

Ceri Dupree will close out Viva’s Pride line-up on Monday, June 12.

Martin Heywood, Managing Director at Viva Blackpool, said: “We are raising the bar, to give Viva Blackpool us an undisputable right to be labelled as the UK’s ‘Vegas venue’, by bringing in stars such as Ceri Dupree, who critics have described as ‘Vegas quality.’

“We may not have the gaming here, but heading here for a show is not a gamble.”

To book tickets for these Blackpool Pride 2017 shows, head to www.vivablackpool.com or call the box office on 01253 297297.