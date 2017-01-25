Tricks galore as magician performs in Preston and Lancaster

If you fancy a bit of magic, then look no further than Preston and Lancaster in February for internationally renowned magician Jamie Raven is set to pull out all the tricks as he brings his tour to the area.

A runner-up in hit TV show Britain’s Got Talent, during his time on the show he famously made hard-to-please music mogul Simon Cowell exclaim, “I now actually believe in magic!”

Jamie is returning to theatres with his tour Jamie Raven Live and says: “Touring is always an absolutely amazing experience and this show has been the most fun I’ve ever had on the road. I’ve loved meeting and performing for fans all over the country.”

Jamie’s combined BGT performances have been viewed online more than 200 million times, making him one of the most watched magicians today.

Following his success on BGT, Jamie was invited to headline in the West End show “The Illusionists” at The Shaftesbury Theatre, London during 2015.

He performed as part of the BBC’s “Bruce’s Hall of Fame”, paying homage to one of his childhood heroes, Tommy Cooper. Another personal highlight was an invitation to perform on stage alongside Sir Richard Branson at the Fillmore Theatre.

Jamie will appear at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Thursday, February 23 at 7.30pm and at the Charter Theatre, Preston on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm.