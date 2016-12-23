The Dukes ‘nose’ the festive show just for you

If you fancy a Christmas show but want to get away from all of the panyo mayhem, then The Dukes, Lancaster has just the trick.

Pinocchio is running in The Round at the Lancaster venue until Saturday, January 7.

The renowned and award-winning children’s writer, Christopher William Hill has adapted Carlo Collodi’s captivating and enduring popular tale to transform it into a treat for all the family, with a cast of wonderful characters and crammed full of joy, music, puppets and songs.

Pinocchio is the story of a wooden puppet who magically springs to life and along with a smart-talking sidekick, sets off on a journey to become a real boy. But life is tough when you’re made of wood and your nose just won’t stop growing.

Director and Dukes Associate Artist Louie Ingham said: “Pinocchio is a fun and fast-paced show, taking the audience on a thrilling and memorable theatrical adventure ride while staying true to all the elements of the original story.”

• Tickets are priced between £11 and £19. To buy, call the box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.