The Dukes, Lancaster is staging Treasure Island at Williamson Park this summer

The Dukes, Lancaster is to create treasured memories 30 years on and will celebrate three decades of promenading in the park with a visit to Treasure Island this summer.

This comes hot on the heels of winning the 2016 UK Theatre Award for Best Show for Children and Young People with its version of The Hobbit last year, which proved so popular that performances later in the run sold out, so this year The Dukes is recommending people to book early to avoid missing out.

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel – Treasure Island – is to have a new twist for 2017.

The audience will meet Jem Hawkins, a girl with a plan – to escape her troubles, travel the world and make a new life for herself.

The problem is she’s chosen the wrong crew: an opinionated parrot, a bunch of pirate buffoons and the terrifying Long John Silver watch over her every move.

The audience will join Jem’s search for treasure through the winding paths and entrancing woodlands of Williamson Park which for previous Dukes outdoor shows have transformed into Neverland, Oz, Ancient Greece and Middle Earth.

Treasure Island will be performed in Williamson Park from July 4-August 12.

To book tickets for Treasure Island, which is recommended for anyone aged five plus, ring The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Ticket prices are: £20-£26 adults, £18-£24 concessions and £13.50-£16 children.