Tale of smallest hero in the world to be told in Lancaster

The epic tale of the smallest hero in the world, Tom Thumb will be told at The Dukes, Lancaster on April 15.

The very first folk story ever printed in English in 1621, Tom Thumb mixes a legend set in the times of King Arthur with Celtic folklore and is said to be told with superb puppetry, music and fantastic design.

This is an exciting adventure suitable for children aged four plus and their families who are invited to follow Tom’s magical journey from wizard Merlin and the Fairy Queen to his quest from King Arthur to defeat a fearsome dragon.

Performances take place at The Round at 11am and 1.30pm and tickets are priced £8/£6 concessions.

Tom Thumb is part of a packed season of Dukes’ family entertainment including Goldilocks and The Three Bears (April 12) and Treasure Island in Williamson Park from July 4-August 12.

For more information and to book, call The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.