Take a spin down the rabbit hole

Dance fans can take a trip down the rabbit hole with the latest production from Ballet Theatre UK.

The Leicestershire-company brings its version of Alice In Wonderland to the Grand Theatre, promising a story to thrill existing fans and those new to the company.

Guided by the White Rabbit, Alice meets some astonishing characters, including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, a studious caterpillare and twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

A spokesman for the Grand said: “Basing his ballet on Lewis Carroll’s much-loved children’s books, Ballet Theatre UK’s artistic director Christopher Moore has created a captivating piece, brimming with wit, humour and charm.”

Christopher added: “I’ve taken traditional ballets, which to some people have become museum pieces, bringing them up to date for the modern audience and engaging our audiences with a passion and energy that I hope is inspiring.

“I’ve taken inspiration from an eclectic mix of classical dance, theatre, popular culture and literature to create new interpretations of popular classical ballets, and I hope to continue to develop new and original productions in the future in the same way.

“We have been lucky enough to be granted permission by the Prokofiev family to use the score for our production which has made creating the choreography a thrilling and inspiring experience.

“I had a retired gentleman approach me after one of our shows who had never been to a ballet before and was so pleased he had now done so, having enjoyed it immensely.

“I think it should be considered as one of life’s experiences; you’ll never know until you try it.

“A live show with a high visual content and rousing music will always set the heart beating faster. Alice in Wonderland is a perfect introduction as it is such a well-known story yet the complex choreography challenges for the seasoned classical ballet fan.’

• Alice In Wonderland, Sunday, Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Call 01253 743339 to book.