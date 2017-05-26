Songs from the shows in the mix

A compilation of popular musicals will bring the stage alive at Lowther Pavilion tomorrow.

Broadway And Beyond is a thrilling and entertaining mix of music and wit from the most popular musicals of the 20th and 21st Centuries.

Featuring songs from classic productions such as Oklahoma, Kiss Me Kate and the Music Man through to more modern musicals like Miss Saigon, The Producers and Spamalot, there is something to charm and delight the whole family.

A spokesman said: “Prepare to be captivated by the talents and versatility of the eight performers, comprising three all singing, all-dancing actors, whose vitality and vocal dexterity will amaze.

“They share the stage with five musicians, demonstrating musical agility and expertise on more than a dozen instruments between them.

“It is being described as an uplifting celebration, an engaging and entertaining package by one of the country’s newest and brightest production companies.”

The show starts at 7.30pm, with tickets costing £17.50, £16.50 for concessions, from www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk.