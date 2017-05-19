Shirley stage show stars Jodie

Blackpool stage star Jodie Prenger will star in the resort in Willy Russel’s Shirley Valentine.

The actress is currently on tour in the production, which comes to The Lowry in Salford from Monday to Saturday, June 19 to 24. It’s the first major revival of the heart-warming comedy in 30 years.

Shirley Valentine premiered in 1986 and took the world by storm.

Jodie Prenger is perhaps best known for winning the role of Nancy in the West End production of Oliver! through the BBC television series I’d Do Anything. Most recently Jodie toured the UK in the classic musical Tell Me On A Sunday. She also played the title role in the national tour of the musical Calamity Jane and has starred in One Man, Two Guvnors both in the West End and on tour and as Lady of the Lake in Spamalot. Jodie is also a regular presenter on BBC Radio 2.

The play tells of Liverpool housewife Shirley, whose kids have left home, and she makes egg and chips for her husband while talking to the wall. She secretly packs her bags for a trip to Greece and life changes forever.

The play comes to Blackpool in September.