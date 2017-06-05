Rush on down for dance tickets

A new programme from ‘one of the most exciting voices in British contemporary dance’ is coming to Blackpool.

Joss Arnott Dance will return in November with a triple bill featuring new works A Movement In 3 and RUSH, as well as the internationally award-winning solo V, featuring live music for the first time.

A spokesman said: “Joss Arnott Dance’s new classical contemporary programme for 2017 will take you on a gripping journey through powerful and heart-pounding choreography that has established the company as one of the most exciting voices in British contemporary dance.

“Expect a highly charged, visually stunning and musically led evening of dance that explodes with power and technical brilliance.

“A technical masterclass in performance, this full company work shows how movement can speak volumes, create multiple dialogues and provide exhilarating sensory experiences to excite and inspire audiences of all ages.

Joss Arnott Dance’s return to the Grand Theatre, on Wednesday, November 22. Call 01253 290190 to book.