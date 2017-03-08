Romantic comedy and musketeers set for Lancaster stage

Northern Broadsides return to The Dukes this month celebrating their 25th anniversary with a new version of classic romantic comedy, Cyrano de Bergerac.

Cyrano, which runs from March 28-April 1 at the Lancaster theatre, is set in the golden age of musketeers and this lively new adaptation by awardwinning playwright Deborah McAndrew is said to bring fresh vigour to the swashbuckling tale of unrequited love.

Playing the title role is Christian Edwards whose recent theatre includes the West End production of Les Miserables. The cast also includes Paul Barnhill who appeared in the recent Steven Spielberg version of The BFG alongside his daughter Ruby who played Sophie, and Adam Barlow who was Prince Charming in The Dukes production of Cinderella in 2014.

The show is for aged 12 plus and tickets are £13.50-£19.50; matinees £10. To book ring 01524 598500 or check www.dukes-lancaster.org.