Prince Charles plans to visit Simon in the North

Preston entrepreneur Simon Rigby received his MBE from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace and immediately dedicated it to his staff.

Bio-energy company boss Simon, who owns the Guild Hall, Fives Nightspot, the old Odeon Cinema, the Guild Tower office block, said: “This is for the whole team really - I feel doubly honoured because I got to collect the award on all the staff’s behalf. Buckingham Palace was much bigger and more impressive than I thought. Prince Charles greeted me by saying ‘You’re the green energy man.’

“It was all very jolly. I told himabout Kirk Environmental and that manufacturing was alive and well in the North. He said he would like to visit our plant.”