Polly returns with her failed marriage show to Lancaster

An actress who turned the story of her shortlived marriage into a popular one-woman show returns with it to The Dukes, Lancaster where it premiered early last year.

Award winning actress Polly Lister received standing ovations last year while performing ‘I Was A Wife’ and it’s with a renewed version of her exploration of love, loss and the search for answers that she returns to The Dukes, in The Round from February 15-22 and on March 3 and 4.

Polly met her future husband online, but just weeks after the wedding, it changed.

The play tells the highs of the marriage proposal which came during the run of a Christmas show in Harrogate, the wedding which took place in Keswick while Polly was appearing at Theatre By The Lake, and the lows of being asked for a divorce just months later without being told why.

The play is suitable for 12 years upwards - contact 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.