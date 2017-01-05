Nightingale flies into LOL

The founder of the now legendary ‘Beat the Frog’ comedy night at Manchester’s Frog and Bucket is headlining tomorrow’s LOL Comedy Club at The Grand Theatre.

Dan Nightingale is widely regarded as one of the best performers working on the comedy circuit today.

Born in Preston, Dan began his comedy career in Newcastle in 2002 and then moved onto Manchester, where he spent 10 years and became one of the most recognisable faces on the North West Comedy circuit. He founded the Frog and Buckets ‘Beat the Frog’ amateur night, which quickly became the best new comedy night in the North.

As well as developing his reputation as a top-class circuit headliner and in-demand MC and host, he has also performed regular TV warm up for the likes of Jonathan Ross, John Bishop and Celebrity Juice.

A spokesman said: “The phrase ‘comedy natural’ may well be overused but this dynamic tornado of playful humour is the epitome of born talent.

“Mixing fiendishly accurate observation with energetic characterisations and killer punch lines, his comedy is original, playful, intelligent, poignant and exciting.”

Joining Dan on the bill is David Longley and Jake Lambert.

David Longley is one of the most popular and controversial circuit comics in the UK.

A gifted wordsmith with great comedic skills, David is equally at home with doling out thought-provoking insults as he is with toilet humour.

A spokesman said: “David has a humble silliness which ingratiates him to audiences, he delivers deadpan accounts of his everyday life which are shockingly honest, well considered and divinely funny, maintaining a rapport with the audience that is at once edgy and accessible, engaging the whole room.”

Jake Lambert is a multi-award winning act who has starred in the ‘BBC New Comedy Award’ and performed on both BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio 2. Jake is a unique performer with a winning combination of one-liners, short stories and original thoughts.

Damion Larkin, producer of Laugh Out Loud Comedy, who will also be compering the night, said: “What a show this will be – jam packed with laughs from start to finish”

Tickets are priced at £15.50. For more information, or to buy tickets, visit lolcomedyclubs.co.uk.